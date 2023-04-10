The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will play on Monday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. Nick Pivetta will start for Boston, trying to shut down Yandy Diaz and company.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.

Fueled by 35 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .473 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .259 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 59 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (6.9) among MLB offenses.

Boston averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.1) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.457 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Pivetta will get the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Nick Pivetta Roansy Contreras 4/5/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers W 14-5 Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays - Away Nick Pivetta Jalen Beeks 4/11/2023 Rays - Away Garrett Whitlock Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays - Away Chris Sale Zach Eflin 4/13/2023 Rays - Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels - Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Anderson

