When the (9-0) square off against the (5-4) at Tropicana Field on Monday, April 10 at 6:40 PM ET, Jalen Beeks will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 2).

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +125 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Red Sox and Rays matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Adam Duvall get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been listed as the favorite in nine games and won them all.

The Rays have won all nine games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox will be posted as the underdog for the first time this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Red Sox this season with a +125 moneyline set for this game.

Red Sox vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+270) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.