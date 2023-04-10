The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate (2022)

Refsnyder hit .307 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

In 32 of 57 games last year (56.1%) Refsnyder had at least one hit, and in 10 of those contests (17.5%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in six games a year ago (out of 57 opportunities, 10.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 16 of 57 games last season (28.1%), Refsnyder picked up an RBI, and three of those games (5.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored in 33.3% of his games last season (19 of 57), with two or more runs on six occasions (10.5%).

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 29 .370 AVG .236 .404 OBP .364 .556 SLG .417 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 12 RBI 9 20/4 K/BB 26/11 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (25.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

