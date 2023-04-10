Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jalen Beeks) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .185 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Casas has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in four games this season (44.4%), with two or more RBI in three of them (33.3%).
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays have a 1.89 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow four home runs (0.4 per game), the least in the league.
- Beeks will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
