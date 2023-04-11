Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .325 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in eight of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In three games this season (30.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 1.70 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- McClanahan (2-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
