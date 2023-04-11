How to Watch the Bruins vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, April 11, with the Bruins victorious in six straight games.
ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC will air this Bruins versus Capitals matchup.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/11/2023
|Bruins
|Capitals
|2-1 WAS
|10/12/2022
|Capitals
|Bruins
|5-2 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 168 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league (291 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|80
|60
|48
|108
|106
|50
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|71
|20
|43
|63
|80
|40
|40%
|Pavel Zacha
|80
|21
|36
|57
|34
|31
|43.4%
|Patrice Bergeron
|76
|27
|30
|57
|20
|38
|60.6%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have allowed 249 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.
- With 242 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|72
|42
|32
|74
|51
|29
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|79
|21
|40
|61
|40
|40
|49.9%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|79
|12
|43
|55
|57
|42
|47.8%
|Conor Sheary
|80
|15
|21
|36
|34
|44
|51.3%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
