Bruins vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (63-12-5, on a six-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (35-36-9) at TD Garden. The game on Tuesday, April 11 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC.
Bruins vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-260)
|Capitals (+220)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 69 times this season, and have finished 56-13 in those games.
- Boston is 15-4 (winning 78.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -260 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 72.2%.
Bruins vs. Capitals Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|291 (2nd)
|Goals
|247 (20th)
|168 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|251 (16th)
|60 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (17th)
|35 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (2nd)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over three times.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are putting up two fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 291 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 168 (just 2.1 per game).
- Their +123 goal differential is top in the league.
