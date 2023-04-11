The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .194 with a double and two walks.

This year, Arroyo has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

