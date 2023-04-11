Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .194 with a double and two walks.
- This year, Arroyo has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 1.70 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.4 per game), the fewest in the league.
- McClanahan (2-0) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.