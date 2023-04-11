The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .172 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Casas has had a base hit in four of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has an RBI in four of 10 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 1.70 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays will look to McClanahan (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.