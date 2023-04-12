Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .318.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with more than one hit on four occasions (36.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 11 games (63.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 1.73 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Bradley makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.