The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has a double and two walks while batting .176.
  • In four of 11 games this year (36.4%), Arroyo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (1.73).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
