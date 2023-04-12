Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is batting .283 with three doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 78th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 24th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).
- He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season (36.4%), Devers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (63.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Bradley will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.