On Wednesday, Raimel Tapia (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is batting .500 with a home run and a walk.
  • Tapia has a base hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays' 1.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • Bradley will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 22 years old.
