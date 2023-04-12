Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (11-0) and the Boston Red Sox (5-6) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-3 and heavily favors the Rays to secure the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound, while Chris Sale (1-0) will answer the bell for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 7, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have were defeated in both of the matchups they have played as underdogs this season.

Boston has been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (61 total, 5.5 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule