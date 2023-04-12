Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .161 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In four of 11 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%).
- He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (1.73).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Bradley will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 22-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
