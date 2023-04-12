Wednesday, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays and Taj Bradley, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 12 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-1.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is batting .000 with .
  • Chang does not have a hit yet this season, in six games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Chang has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • Bradley gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.
