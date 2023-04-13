Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .479.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (41.7%).
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.17).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.4 per game).
- Springs (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.538), and sixth in K/9 (13.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.