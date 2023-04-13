The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has a double and two walks while batting .176.

In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Arroyo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings