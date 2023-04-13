Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Thursday, Reese McGuire (coming off going 3-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rays.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has three doubles and a walk while hitting .474.
- In five of seven games this year (71.4%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
- He has not homered in his seven games this season.
- McGuire has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.17).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow five home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Springs (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.538), and sixth in K/9 (13.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
