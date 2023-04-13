Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Thursday, Rob Refsnyder (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .158 with four walks.
- In three of seven games this season, Refsnyder got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.17).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Springs (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.