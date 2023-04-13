Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Jeffrey Springs) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .143 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Casas has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 25.0% of his games.
- He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.17 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.4 per game), the least in the league.
- Springs (2-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
