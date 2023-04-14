The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has two doubles and two walks while batting .189.

This season, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 12 games this year.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

