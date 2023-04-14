The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has two doubles and a walk while batting .120.
  • Wong has a base hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Sandoval (1-0) pitches for the Angels to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
