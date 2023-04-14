On Friday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 14 hits, batting .280 this season with eight extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Devers has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (33.3%), and in 9.4% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has an RBI in five of 12 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight of 12 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings