When the (5-8) square off against the (7-5) at Fenway Park on Friday, April 14 at 7:10 PM ET, Tanner Houck will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 9).

Bookmakers list the Angels as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval - LAA (1-0, 1.64 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (2-0, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Red Sox and Angels game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won six of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have a 6-4 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Red Sox have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Red Sox have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of -105 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+210) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

