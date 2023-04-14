Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .000 with a walk.
- Chang does not have a hit yet this year, in eight games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Chang has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
