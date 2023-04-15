Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .436.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (28.6%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.52 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels are sending Anderson (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
