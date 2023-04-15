In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be eyeing a win against Atlanta Hawks.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-9) 230.5 -410 +330 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 230.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-9) 230.5 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-9.5) 230.5 -400 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to score 229.5 points per game, one fewer point than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -105 14.9
Marcus Smart 12.5 -110 11.5
Al Horford 9.5 -110 9.8

