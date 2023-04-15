The Atlanta Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is 230.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

This season, Boston has won 16 of its 24 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.

When playing at home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-19-0).

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.