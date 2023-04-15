Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is 230.5.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|230.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
- This season, Boston has won 16 of its 24 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|54
|65.9%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.
- When playing at home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-19-0).
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Boston is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|13-12
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|0-2
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
