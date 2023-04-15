Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .222 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has three doubles and eight walks while batting .250.
- Turner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316.
- In 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not gone deep in his 14 games this season.
- Turner has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.52 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
