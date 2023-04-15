The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox will play on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Hunter Renfroe and Alex Verdugo among those expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has been at least a -105 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 14 opportunities.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-4 3-4 5-3 1-5 2-5 4-3

