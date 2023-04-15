The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has a home run and four walks while batting .148.

Refsnyder has a hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings