Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .000 with a walk.
- In nine games this year, Chang has no hits.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Chang has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- Anderson (1-0) starts for the Angels, his third this season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.