Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this season (80.0%), including five multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels will look to Detmers (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
