The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -3.5 227.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Memphis' games this year is 229.9, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies are 40-42-0 against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has won 48, or 76.2%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Memphis has a record of 40-6, a 87% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 51 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.
  • The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 31 games, or 32.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 46 56.1% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9
Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Five of Grizzlies' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In home games, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-26-0).
  • The Grizzlies score just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
  • The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (113).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 34-16 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 40-42 26-22 37-45
Lakers 41-41 15-21 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
34-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

