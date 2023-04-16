Justin Turner -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .255 with nine walks and eight runs scored.

Turner is batting .389 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Turner has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Turner has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings