After hitting .205 with a double, six home runs, two walks and 13 RBI in his past 10 games, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 16 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .276 with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in six games this year (42.9%), leaving the park in 11.3% of his chances at the plate.

Devers has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this year (71.4%), including four multi-run games (28.6%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings