When the Boston Red Sox (7-8) and Los Angeles Angels (7-7) meet at Fenway Park on Sunday, April 16, Garrett Whitlock will get the call for the Red Sox, while the Angels will send Reid Detmers to the hill. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels -105 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (0-0, 5.59 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 5-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Red Sox went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have split the two matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

The Angels have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Angels have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.