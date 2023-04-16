Yu Chang -- 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is batting .105 with a home run and a walk.

Chang notched a hit in one of 10 games so far this season, and he had multiple hits in that game.

He has homered in one game this season.

Chang has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

