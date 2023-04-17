Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden features the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, April 17, broadcast on .

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can see the Bruins look to take down the Panthers on .

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS 11/23/2022 Panthers Bruins 5-2 FLA 10/17/2022 Bruins Panthers 5-3 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have earned 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players