On Monday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner leads Boston in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 16 hits.
  • Turner enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
  • In 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.71 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's .47 ERA ranks first, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
