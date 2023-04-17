Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 16 hits.
- Turner enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- In 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.71 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's .47 ERA ranks first, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
