Today's NBA Playoff schedule has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Brooklyn Nets playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull off a road win at the 76ers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BKN Record: 45-37

45-37 PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third) BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -10

PHI -10 PHI Odds to Win: -512

-512 BKN Odds to Win: +386

+386 Total: 213 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors take to the home court of the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 48-34

48-34 GS Record: 44-38

44-38 SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th) GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -1

GS -1 GS Odds to Win: -122

-122 SAC Odds to Win: +102

+102 Total: 239.5 points

