Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels will see Brayan Bello on the hill for the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a four-game series, Monday at 11:10 AM ET.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 11:10 AM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 21 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Boston ranks ninth in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 87 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.414 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello gets the nod for the Red Sox and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the 23-year-old righty pitched was on Saturday, Oct. 1, throwing four innings as the starter against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Rays L 9-7 Away Chris Sale Taj Bradley 4/13/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels W 5-3 Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels W 9-7 Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels - Home Brayan Bello Shohei Ohtani 4/18/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Houck Tyler Mahle 4/21/2023 Brewers - Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers - Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley

