Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Reese McGuire -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 17 at 11:10 AM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-0) against the Angels.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is batting .391 with three doubles and a walk.
- In 55.6% of his nine games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- McGuire has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers.
