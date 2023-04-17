Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 17 at 11:10 AM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is hitting .212 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • In six of 11 games this year, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Ohtani (2-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.