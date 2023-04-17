The Dallas Stars take the ice for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Minnesota Wild, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on . Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -145 odds on the moneyline against the Wild (+125).

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.9)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-14-22 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Dallas is 9-6-11 (29 points) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they went 3-8-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in 15 games this season (5-4-6 record, 16 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 52 times, and are 39-7-6 in those games (to register 84 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

In the 45 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 28-11-6 (62 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 15-10-8 to record 38 points.

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 46-25-11 record this season and are 12-11-23 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 24 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Wild registered only one goal in 13 games and have gone 3-8-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has 19 points (9-7-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Wild have earned 75 points in their 48 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games and picked up 46 points with a record of 22-11-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 22-14-5 (49 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 52 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

