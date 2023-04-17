After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 11:10 AM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .133 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In five of 15 games this year, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.7% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0%.
  • He has scored a run in three of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Angels are sending Ohtani (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.