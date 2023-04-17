Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 11:10 AM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .133 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In five of 15 games this year, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.7% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0%.
- He has scored a run in three of 15 games so far this year.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
