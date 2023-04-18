Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- hitting .324 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.832) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 during his last games.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 82.4% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (64.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 2.60 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.