Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 18, 2023
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-105)
|4.5 (+100)
|4.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+145)
- Tuesday's prop bet for Derrick White is 15.5 points, 3.1 more than his season average.
- White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).
- White averages 3.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- White has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-110)
|3.5 (+115)
|8.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-200)
- Young is averaging 26.2 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.7 more than Tuesday's prop total.
- Young's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-115)
|5.5 (+120)
|4.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+125)
- Dejounte Murray has scored 20.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.0 point higher than Tuesday's points prop total.
- Murray has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
