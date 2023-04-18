TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Atlanta Hawks (41-41) will square off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are players to watch for the Celtics and Hawks, respectively.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

On Saturday, the Celtics knocked off the Hawks 112-99, led by Brown with 29 points (plus three assists and 12 rebounds). Dejounte Murray was the leading scorer for the losing team with 24 points, and he chipped in six assists and eight boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 29 12 3 1 0 2 Jayson Tatum 25 11 2 0 0 3 Derrick White 24 5 7 0 2 4

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.

Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per contest (6.3), and also puts up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 20.6 5.5 2.3 0.8 0.1 2.3 Derrick White 15.5 4.4 3.8 0.5 1.2 2.5 Jaylen Brown 18.2 5.3 2.8 0.5 0 1.1 Malcolm Brogdon 11.8 2.8 3.1 0.6 0.2 1.1 Marcus Smart 8.5 2.1 3.5 1.2 0.4 1.6

